Extra Space Storage FFO beats by $0.15, beats on revenue

Oct. 27, 2021 4:12 PM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR): Q3 FFO of $1.85 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $412.29M (+20.2% Y/Y) beats by $73.94M.
  • Press Release
  • Increased same-store revenue by 18.4% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") by 27.8% compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Reported same-store occupancy of 96.7% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 95.8% as of September 30, 2020.
  • Added 96 stores (gross) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of September 30, 2021, the Company managed 827 stores for third parties and 261 stores in joint ventures, for a total of 1,088 managed stores.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.