Extra Space Storage FFO beats by $0.15, beats on revenue
Oct. 27, 2021 4:12 PM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR): Q3 FFO of $1.85 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $412.29M (+20.2% Y/Y) beats by $73.94M.
- Press Release
- Increased same-store revenue by 18.4% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") by 27.8% compared to the same period in 2020.
- Reported same-store occupancy of 96.7% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 95.8% as of September 30, 2020.
- Added 96 stores (gross) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of September 30, 2021, the Company managed 827 stores for third parties and 261 stores in joint ventures, for a total of 1,088 managed stores.