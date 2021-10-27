Flex EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue

Oct. 27, 2021 4:15 PM ETFlex Ltd. (FLEX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.35.
  • Revenue of $6.2B (+3.7% Y/Y) misses by $150M.
  • Shares -4.3%.
  • Press Release
  • GAAP Operating Income: $237 million
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $286 million
  • GAAP Net Income: $336 million
  • Adjusted Net Income: $233 million
  • Q3 Guidance: Revenue: $6.1 billion to $6.5 billion (vs. consensus $6.89B); GAAP Operating Income: $210 million to $250 million; Adjusted Operating Income: $250 million to $290 million; GAAP EPS: $0.30 to $0.36; Adjusted EPS: $0.38 to $0.44 vs. consensus $0.48
  • FY Guidance: Revenue: $24.8 billion to $25.8 billion (vs. consensus $26.02B); GAAP EPS: $1.71 to $1.86; Adjusted EPS: $1.70 to $1.85 vs. consensus $1.80
