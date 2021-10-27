AFLAC EPS beats by $0.21, misses on revenue

Oct. 27, 2021 4:15 PM ETAflac Incorporated (AFL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • AFLAC (NYSE:AFL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.21; GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $5.24B (-8.1% Y/Y) misses by $120M.
  • Press Release
  • Total investments and cash at the end of September 2021 were $146.0 billion, compared with $146.1 billion at September 30, 2020.
  • Commenting on the company's results, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos stated: "The company generated strong earnings for the first nine months, largely supported by the continuation of low benefit ratios associated with pandemic conditions and better-than-expected returns from alternative investments. With respect to third quarter sales results, we continued to see improvement in the United States, whereas in Japan pandemic conditions were more challenging.
  • Consensus EPS Estimate 2021 $5.67; Consensus Revenue Estimate 2021 $21.71B.
