Ford rallies after strong Q3 boosts free cash flow, leads to dividend resumption
Oct. 27, 2021
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) reports strong Q3 results with revenue of $35.7B, net income of $1.8B and adjusted EBIT of $3.0B. The automaker says the sequential improvement was driven by significant increases in semiconductor availability and wholesale vehicle shipments.
- The automaker's auto business in North America stood out with an auto EBIT margin of 10.1%.
- Q3 adjusted cash flow from operations was $7.7B due to higher wholesales and profitability. Ford's cash position was $31.5B at the end of the quarter and the liquidity position was $47.4B.
- Looking ahead, Ford (F) expects full-year adjusted EBIT to land $10.5B and $11.5B vs. a prior view for $9B to $10B. Ford expects to invest $40B to $45B in strategic capital expenditures between 2020 and 2025 – including one-half of the more than $30B it plans to devote exclusively to BEVs during that same period. Notably, the automaker is also reinstating its $0.10 quarterly dividend payout.
- Shares of Ford (F) are up 4.86% in AH action.
