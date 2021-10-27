Ford rallies after strong Q3 boosts free cash flow, leads to dividend resumption

Oct. 27, 2021
Ford rallies after strong Q3 boosts free cash flow, leads to dividend resumption

Headlights of blue car Ford Ecosport

Mark_KA/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) reports strong Q3 results with revenue of $35.7B, net income of $1.8B and adjusted EBIT of $3.0B. The automaker says the sequential improvement was driven by significant increases in semiconductor availability and wholesale vehicle shipments.
  • The automaker's auto business in North America stood out with an auto EBIT margin of 10.1%.
  • Q3 adjusted cash flow from operations was $7.7B due to higher wholesales and profitability. Ford's cash position was $31.5B at the end of the quarter and the liquidity position was $47.4B.
  • Looking ahead, Ford (F) expects full-year adjusted EBIT to land $10.5B and $11.5B vs. a prior view for $9B to $10B. Ford expects to invest $40B to $45B in strategic capital expenditures between 2020 and 2025 – including one-half of the more than $30B it plans to devote exclusively to BEVs during that same period. Notably, the automaker is also reinstating its $0.10 quarterly dividend payout.
  • Shares of Ford (F) are up 4.86% in AH action.
  • Ford (F) has the second highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating in the automobile manufacturer sector.
