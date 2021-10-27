Duke Realty FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

Oct. 27, 2021 4:17 PM ETDuke Realty Corporation (DRE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE): Q3 FFO of $0.46 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $280.37M (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $23.21M.
  • Press Release
  • Same-property net operating income growth on a cash basis was 3.8 percent and 5.3 percent for the three and nine month periods, respectively, ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020.
  • Issuance of 2.4 million common shares during the quarter, generating $123 million of net proceeds, under the company's ATM program at an average price of $51.62 per share.
