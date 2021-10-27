Sunnova Energy International EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue
Oct. 27, 2021 4:19 PM ETSunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $68.9M (+37.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.41M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was relatively unchanged at $25.2M
- Management reaffirms 2021 guidance and initiates full-year 2022 Guidance, as follows:
- Customer additions of 83,000 - 87,000;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $117 million - $137 million;
- Customer interest payments received from solar loans of $45 million - $55 million; and
- Customer principal payments received from solar loans, net of amounts recorded in revenue of $134 million - $154 million.
- Shares +1.27%.
- Press Release