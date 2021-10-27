Sunnova Energy International EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue

Oct. 27, 2021 4:19 PM ETSunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $68.9M (+37.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.41M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was relatively unchanged at $25.2M
  • Management reaffirms 2021 guidance and initiates full-year 2022 Guidance, as follows:
  • Customer additions of 83,000 - 87,000;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $117 million - $137 million;
  • Customer interest payments received from solar loans of $45 million - $55 million; and
  • Customer principal payments received from solar loans, net of amounts recorded in revenue of $134 million - $154 million.
  • Shares +1.27%.
  • Press Release
