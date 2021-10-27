Invitation Homes FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance
Oct. 27, 2021 4:21 PM ETInvitation Homes Inc. (INVH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH): Q3 FFO of $0.38 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $509.53M (+11.0% Y/Y) beats by $6.97M.
- Press Release
- Same Store NOI grew 11.9% year over year on 7.9% Same Store Core Revenues growth and 0.6% Same Store Core Operating Expenses growth.
- Same Store average occupancy was 98.1%, up 30 basis points year over year.
- Same Store new lease rent growth of 18.4% and Same Store renewal rent growth of 7.8% drove Same Store blended rent growth of 10.6%, up 660 basis points year over year.
- The Company is raising its full year 2021 guidance as follows: increasing and narrowing its Same Store Core Revenues growth by 87.5 basis points at the midpoint to 6.375%; decreasing its Same Store Core Operating Expenses growth by 150 basis points at the midpoint to 1.5%; and increasing its Same Store NOI growth by 200 basis points at the midpoint to 9.0%. The Company is also raising its full year 2021 guidance for Core FFO per share by $0.05 at the midpoint to $1.49 vs. consensus of $1.47 and for AFFO per share by $0.04 at the midpoint to $1.28. Additionally, as previously announced, the Company increased its full year 2021 acquisition target from $1.0 billion to between $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion.