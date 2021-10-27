3D Systems to acquire Volumetric Biotechnologies for $400M
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) trades 1.5% higher after hours on announcement to acquire Houston-based biotech company, Volumetric Biotechnologies as it plans to establish a world-class research capability in Houston, Texas, a region committed to leadership in technologies related to life sciences.
- Volumetric's mission has from the outset been to develop the ability to manufacture human organs using bioprinting methods.
- The transaction is structured as a $45M closing payment, with up to $355M additional opportunity linked to the attainment of significant steps in the demonstration of human applications over the next several years.
- These payments are all comprised of ~50% cash and remaining stock; if all milestones are accomplished, the total purchase price for the acquisition is $400M.
- Transaction is expected to close in Q4 which will bring exceptional tissue engineering and biological expertise to expand scope of human organ bioprinting efforts at 3D Systems.
- Further details will be available on a conference call scheduled for Oct.28, Thursday at 10:00 am ET.
- SA Contributor IncomeBent Investments recently wrote that with bioprinting on the table its worth a buy on this dip; in past 1-month the stock has eroded 1.5% from its value.