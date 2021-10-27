3D Systems to acquire Volumetric Biotechnologies for $400M

Oct. 27, 2021 4:22 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor7 Comments

3d Printing, Heart

cosinart/iStock via Getty Images

  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) trades 1.5% higher after hours on announcement to acquire Houston-based biotech company, Volumetric Biotechnologies as it plans to establish a world-class research capability in Houston, Texas, a region committed to leadership in technologies related to life sciences.
  • Volumetric's mission has from the outset been to develop the ability to manufacture human organs using bioprinting methods.
  • The transaction is structured as a $45M closing payment, with up to $355M additional opportunity linked to the attainment of significant steps in the demonstration of human applications over the next several years.
  • These payments are all comprised of ~50% cash and remaining stock; if all milestones are accomplished, the total purchase price for the acquisition is $400M.
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q4 which will bring exceptional tissue engineering and biological expertise to expand scope of human organ bioprinting efforts at 3D Systems.
  • Further details will be available on a conference call scheduled for Oct.28, Thursday at 10:00 am ET.
  • SA Contributor IncomeBent Investments recently wrote that with bioprinting on the table its worth a buy on this dip; in past 1-month the stock has eroded 1.5% from its value.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.