New York regulator rejects NRG's Astoria gas plant
Oct. 27, 2021 NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)
- New York's Department of Environmental Conservation today denied permits for NRG Energy's (NRG -1%) proposed Astoria gas turbine power plant.
- The agency says the proposed project "would be inconsistent with or would interfere with the statewide greenhouse gas emissions limits established in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act."
- NRG sought to replace a 50-year-old high-polluting plant with a more modern fracked gas facility, which the company said would eventually switch to generate renewable energy.
- The decision was praised by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer and environmental groups.
