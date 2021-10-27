New York regulator rejects NRG's Astoria gas plant

Oct. 27, 2021
  • New York's Department of Environmental Conservation today denied permits for NRG Energy's (NRG -1%) proposed Astoria gas turbine power plant.
  • The agency says the proposed project "would be inconsistent with or would interfere with the statewide greenhouse gas emissions limits established in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act."
  • NRG sought to replace a 50-year-old high-polluting plant with a more modern fracked gas facility, which the company said would eventually switch to generate renewable energy.
  • The decision was praised by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer and environmental groups.
