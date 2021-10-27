Waste Connections EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Oct. 27, 2021 4:26 PM ETWaste Connections, Inc. (WCN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.22.
- Revenue of $1.6B (+15.1% Y/Y) beats by $30M.Reports organic growth of 11.3%, including 7.3% solid waste price + volume growth, exceeding outlook
- Raises 2021 Guidance: Revenue is estimated at approximately $6.110 billion, as compared to the company's revised revenue outlook of $5.975 billion vs. consensus of $6.04 billion.
- Net income is estimated at approximately $633 million, and adjusted EBITDA is estimated at approximately $1.910 billion or about 31.3% of revenue, as compared to our revised adjusted EBITDA outlook of $1.875 billion provided in August
- Shares -1%.
- Press Release