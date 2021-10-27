Getty Realty amends and restates $300M revolving credit facility
Oct. 27, 2021 4:28 PM ETGetty Realty Corp. (GTY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) entered into a Second Amended and Restated Revolving Credit Agreement with a group of existing and new lenders that amended and extended its existing $300M senior unsecured revolving credit facility.
- The agreement extends the maturity of the Revolving Credit Facility from March 2022 to October 2025, reduces interest rate for borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility by 20 to 50 basis points and amends certain covenant provisions to adhere to those generally applicable to investment grade rated REITs.
- It also includes an accordion feature, subject to certain conditions, to increase the revolving commitments or add one or more tranches of term loans up to an additional $300M.
- Related to this transaction, the company also entered into amendments to its existing senior unsecured note purchase agreements.