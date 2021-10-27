Spirit Airlines gets closer to pre-pandemic revenue levels in Q3
Oct. 27, 2021 4:29 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) trades higher after the airline company Q3 revenue just 7.0% short of the pre-pandemic tally from 2019.
- Despite the operational challenges in the quarter and the continued negative impact on travel demand due to COVID-19, SAVE experienced quarter-over-quarter improvements in total operating revenues and operating yields.
- Total revenue per passenger flight segment increased 0.7% compared to 2019 to $110.91. On the expense side, SAVE is still targeting sub-6 cent adjusted cost per available seat mile ex-fuel once it gets to full utilization
- Looking ahead, SAVE guides for adjusted operating expenses of $1.050B to $1.060B and adjusted EBITDA margin of -5% to 0%.
- Shares of SAVE are up 1.05% in AH trading to $22.40 vs. the 52-week trading range of $15.45 to $40.77.
- Sector watch: Airline bookings improve in the U.S.