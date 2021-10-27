Spirit Airlines gets closer to pre-pandemic revenue levels in Q3

Oct. 27, 2021 4:29 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Spirit And American Airlines Delays Extend To Fourth Day

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) trades higher after the airline company Q3 revenue just 7.0% short of the pre-pandemic tally from 2019.
  • Despite the operational challenges in the quarter and the continued negative impact on travel demand due to COVID-19, SAVE experienced quarter-over-quarter improvements in total operating revenues and operating yields.
  • Total revenue per passenger flight segment increased 0.7% compared to 2019 to $110.91. On the expense side, SAVE is still targeting sub-6 cent adjusted cost per available seat mile ex-fuel once it gets to full utilization
  • Looking ahead, SAVE guides for adjusted operating expenses of $1.050B to $1.060B and adjusted EBITDA margin of -5% to 0%.
  • Shares of SAVE are up 1.05% in AH trading to $22.40 vs. the 52-week trading range of $15.45 to $40.77.
  • Sector watch: Airline bookings improve in the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.