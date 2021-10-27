Cincinnati Financial Q3 earnings reflect catastrophe losses, net written premiums
Oct. 27, 2021 4:33 PM ETCincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share that miss expectations as catastrophe losses outpaced the company's 5-year average of 9.8% by 4.4 points, Chairman, President and CEO Steven Johnston points out.
- Shares of CINF edge slightly lower by 0.2% in after-hours trading.
- Still, the combined ratio improved to 92.6% in Q3 vs. 103.6% in the year-ago quarter.
- Earned premiums of $1.59B in Q3 rises from $1.45B in Q3 of last year.
- Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.28 falls short on the consensus estimate of $1.45, and misses the earned premiums estimate by $60M.
- Agency renewal written premiums of $1.24B vs. $1.15B in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 net written premiums of $1.54B increases from $1.39B in Q3 2020.
- Current accident year before catastrophe losses of 54.7%, compared with 55.7% in the year-ago quarter.
- Conference call starts on Oct. 28 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
