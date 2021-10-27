Spirit Airlines EPS beats by $0.23, misses on revenue
Oct. 27, 2021 4:32 PM ET By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.69 beats by $0.23; GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $1.12.
- Revenue of $922.63M (+129.6% Y/Y) misses by $2.5M.
- For Q4, the company expects Fuel Cost per Gallon of $2.54.
- Looking ahead, we continue to position Spirit for the post-pandemic environment – an environment in which Spirit will remain the low-cost leader among U.S. operators, with ample opportunities for continued growth and among the best margins in the business," said President and Chief Executive Officer Ted Christie.