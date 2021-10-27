Spirit Airlines EPS beats by $0.23, misses on revenue

Oct. 27, 2021 4:32 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.69 beats by $0.23; GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $1.12.
  • Revenue of $922.63M (+129.6% Y/Y) misses by $2.5M.
  • Press Release
  • For Q4, the company expects Fuel Cost per Gallon of $2.54.
  • Looking ahead, we continue to position Spirit for the post-pandemic environment – an environment in which Spirit will remain the low-cost leader among U.S. operators, with ample opportunities for continued growth and among the best margins in the business," said President and Chief Executive Officer Ted Christie.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.