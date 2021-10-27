Spirt Airlines trades up as operating revenues slowly return to normal
Oct. 27, 2021 4:36 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) shares rise 0.99% after the company reports earnings better than expected.
- Capacity was lower than expected after the airliner cancelled flights and reduced its schedule due to adverse weather conditions and staffing challenges. Load factor for Q3 2021 was 77.6% on a 3.5% capacity increase versus Q3 2019.
- Total operating revenues remain below pre-pandemic levels by 7%. The company did experience a Q/Q growth in revenue of 7.4%. Revenue per passenger flight increased by 0.7% from 2019, driven by a 8.9% increase in non-ticket revenue, offset by a 7.6% decrease in fare revenue.
- Operating expenses grew 15.1% from 2019 due to more crew members, higher salaries, costs incurred because of irregular operations, and aircraft rent expense.
- Considering labor resource uncertainties, we are slowing the pace at which we are going to push the airline back to full fleet utilization and expect to produce 53 to 55 billion available seat miles in 2022", said CFO Scott Haralson as the timeline to achieve prior targets is stretched out to late 2022/early 2023 because of slower than anticipated growth.
- Guidance:
- The earnings come after both Southwest Airlines and American Airlines reported that capacity remains roughly 20% below pre-pandemic levels.