PAE Inc. reportedly didn't conduct formal sale process in Amentum deal
Oct. 27, 2021 4:41 PM ETPAE Incorporated (PAE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- PAE Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PAE) planned $1.9B sale to Amentum was reportedly done through direct talks between the two parties.
- PAE didn't conduct a formal sales process, according to Dealreporter, citing people familiar. PAE did reach out to a small number of government service companies before announcing the deal.
- The transaction has a "go-shop" period where PAE can solicit offers from other potential buyers.
- Yesterday, Amentum to buy PAE in an all-cash deal valued at ~$1.9 billion, or $10.05/share.