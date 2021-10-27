PAE Inc. reportedly didn't conduct formal sale process in Amentum deal

Oct. 27, 2021 4:41 PM ETPAE Incorporated (PAE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Book about Merger And Acquisitions M&A on a desk.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • PAE Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PAE) planned $1.9B sale to Amentum was reportedly done through direct talks between the two parties.
  • PAE didn't conduct a formal sales process, according to Dealreporter, citing people familiar. PAE did reach out to a small number of government service companies before announcing the deal.
  • The transaction has a "go-shop" period where PAE can solicit offers from other potential buyers.
  • Yesterday, Amentum to buy PAE in an all-cash deal valued at ~$1.9 billion, or $10.05/share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.