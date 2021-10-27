Annaly Capital Q3 earnings beat estimate as company grows portfolio
Oct. 27, 2021 4:43 PM ET Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) increased its Agency portfolio by almost $3B during Q3 as it redeployed capital from the sale of its commercial real estate business.
- "We modestly grew our Agency portfolio redeploying proceeds from our Commercial Real Estate divestiture, while the market removed some event risk given greater clarity from the Federal Reserve on its upcoming asset taper," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer David Finkelstein.
- In addition, the company has "a favorable outlook for Annaly's Residential Credit Group, which priced five securitizations since the beginning of the quarter totaling nearly $2B," he added.
- Q3 earnings available for distribution of $0.28, vs. consensus estimate of $0.27, falls from $0.30 in Q2.
- Annaly (NLY) stock rises 0.5% in after-hours trading.
- Economic leverage of 5.8x, unchanged from prior quarter; economic return of 2.9% improves from an economic loss of 4.0% in Q2.
- Book value per common share of $8.39 at Sept. 30, 2021 vs. $8.37 at June 30.
- Q3 net interest margin, excluding PAA, of 2.04% vs. 2.09% in Q2.
- Q3 net interest spread, excluding PAA, of 1.97% vs. 1.93% in Q2.
- Average economic cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 0.68% at Sept. 30, 2021, down from 0.83% at June 30.
- Closed inaugural private closed-end Middle Market Lending fund after the quarter end, raising $371M of third-party capital that has been fully deployed at nearly $450M in assets.
- Conference call on Oct. 28 at 9:00 AM ET.
