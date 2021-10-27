Empire State Realty Trust FFO beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Oct. 27, 2021 4:44 PM ETEmpire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT): Q3 FFO of $0.20 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $165.05M (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $32.64M.
- Press Release
- Same-Store Property Cash Net Operating Income excluding lease termination fees was down 5.7% from the third quarter of 2020.
- Collected 95% of third quarter 2021 total billings, stable and in-line with recent quarters.
- In the third quarter and through October 26, 2021, the Company repurchased $6.5 million of its common stock at a weighted average price of $10.41 per share.