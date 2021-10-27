Starbucks increases employee wages as anticipated

Oct. 27, 2021

Cup of Starbucks Coffee

robtek/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announces that it is scaling in wage increases.
  • Effective late in January, SBUX partners with two or more years of service could receive up to a 5% raise and partners with five or more years could receive up to a 10% raise.
  • In addition, the average pay for all U.S. hourly partners will be nearly $17 per hour by next summer.
  • The company is also planning for more flexible scheduling.
  • "With significant customer demand for Starbucks and an increasing pace of beverage innovation, Starbucks has invested in forecasting capabilities to improve store staffing; testing of a “shifts app” aiming to make it easier for partners to work available shifts that meets their personal needs; and improving behind the bar floor design and equipment, including testing a Cold Beverage Station in select stores around the country."
  • Shares of SBUX are flat in AH trading with the pay hikes largely anticipated.
  • Read the SBUX earnings preview.
