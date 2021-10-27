LendingClub shares climb 6% after boosting full year guidance, Q3 beat

Oct. 27, 2021 4:55 PM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor10 Comments

LendingClub headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock gaps up as much as 7% in after-hours trading following robust Q3 earnings and revenues along with the company hiking its full year outlook.
  • Net interest income of $65.3M in Q3 rises from $45.91M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Raises loan originations full year 2021 target to a range of $10.1B - 10.3B, compared with a prior view of $10.0B.
  • Sees FY2021 total revenue to be $796M - 806M vs. $750M - 780M in the prior guidance.
  • Expects consolidated net income of $9M - 14M in 2021, down from $17M - 22M in the previous target.
  • Q3 diluted EPS of $0.26 beats the consensus estimate of $0.13, compared with $0.09 in the prior quarter; beats the revenue estimate by $24.24M to $246.2M vs. $204.4M in Q3 2021.
  • Q3 marketplace revenue of $174.6M vs. $151.74M in Q2.
  • Q3 deposits of $2.84B rises from $2.54B in the prior quarter.
  • Conference call starts on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Earlier, LendingClub EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue; raises FY guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.