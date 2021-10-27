LendingClub shares climb 6% after boosting full year guidance, Q3 beat
Oct. 27, 2021 4:55 PM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock gaps up as much as 7% in after-hours trading following robust Q3 earnings and revenues along with the company hiking its full year outlook.
- Net interest income of $65.3M in Q3 rises from $45.91M in the year-ago quarter.
- Raises loan originations full year 2021 target to a range of $10.1B - 10.3B, compared with a prior view of $10.0B.
- Sees FY2021 total revenue to be $796M - 806M vs. $750M - 780M in the prior guidance.
- Expects consolidated net income of $9M - 14M in 2021, down from $17M - 22M in the previous target.
- Q3 diluted EPS of $0.26 beats the consensus estimate of $0.13, compared with $0.09 in the prior quarter; beats the revenue estimate by $24.24M to $246.2M vs. $204.4M in Q3 2021.
- Q3 marketplace revenue of $174.6M vs. $151.74M in Q2.
- Q3 deposits of $2.84B rises from $2.54B in the prior quarter.
- Conference call starts on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. ET.
