National Health Investors collected 88% of contractual cash due in 2021

Oct. 27, 2021 4:53 PM ETNational Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its business update, National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) indicated that it collected 78.3% of contractual cash due for October and remaining balance consists of 9.6% in deferrals related to Bickford; 1.7% in deferrals agreed to with two tenants; 8.3% related to the legacy Holiday properties; 1.5% related to amounts expected to be collected; and 0.6% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior pandemic.
- In 2021, NHI has collected ~88% of contractual cash due.
- "While our results continue to be impacted by the difficult senior housing operating environment, we are making steady progress on optimizing our relationships with several of our partners and look forward to providing more details as terms are finalized this year," President and CEO Eric Mendelsohn commented.
- The company agreed to defer $2.5M in rent due for October from Bickford Senior Living; Deferred rents related to Bickford total $16.3M for 2021.
- Bickford's Q3 average occupancy of 80.2% increased by 520 basis points from Q1 lows; Senior Living Communities is proving the strength of the entrance-fee model as their occupancy at 80.9% for September is above pre-pandemic levels.
- NHI also agreed to defer ~$0.5M in rent for two other tenants in October which is expected to be repaid with interest.
- In 2021, NHI has completed the sale of 16 senior housing properties for ~$187.8M in cash consideration which represented an ~8.3% yield on annualized trailing 3-month cash rental income before deferrals and an annualized trailing 3-month EBITDARM lease coverage of 0.52x.
- The company also completed the disposition of two hospitals and one medical office building for ~$44.5M in cash consideration.
