Fresh Del Monte to implement price hike in response to inflationary pressures
Oct. 27, 2021 4:58 PM ETFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is set to increase prices of bananas (including organics and plantains), pineapples and fresh-cut fruit due to cost pressures being felt across supply chain.
- The price hike will be effective from November 1, 2021.
- Fresh Del Monte CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh noted, "Despite our efforts to mitigate these increasing costs within our supply chain, they are simply too great to absorb. The unparalleled costs have been persistent and show no signs of regulating. After thoughtful consideration, it is necessary to implement inflation-justified price increases in an effort to maintain our continuous supply and service levels. We understand that these pressures are not unique to our business and therefore are working collaboratively to mitigate these pressures – within our supply chain and with our business partner relationships."