CenterPoint cleared by Indiana regulator for 400 MW of renewable energy

Oct. 27, 2021 4:41 PM ETCenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Solar panels at dusk

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) says it received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 300 MW solar array and purchase an additional 100 MWs of solar energy as part of the company's long-term electric generation transition plan.
  • CenterPoint says construction of the solar project with Arevon Energy, which will require establishing a sub-station to interconnect with CenterPoint's power grid, is scheduled to be in service by 2023.
  • The solar array is anticipated to generate enough power to meet the needs of more than 50K households per year.
  • CenterPoint "boasts high-quality assets... very strong growth prospects and a solid investment-grade rated balance sheet," High Yield Investor wrote this summer in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
