Element Solutions EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance

Oct. 27, 2021 5:09 PM ETElement Solutions Inc (ESI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $616.2M (+29.0% Y/Y) beats by $37.73M.
  • Press Release
  • The Company updated its full-year 2021 guidance and now expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $515 million to $525 million, and adjusted EPS of greater than $1.35 vs. consensus of $1.38. In addition, the Company expects fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $118 million and full-year 2021 free cash flow of at least $265 million.
