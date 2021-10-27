Selective Insurance EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance
Oct. 27, 2021 5:13 PM ETSelective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $865M (+11.4% Y/Y) beats by $25.61M.
- For 2021, Selective has revised its full-year guidance as follows: A GAAP combined ratio, excluding net catastrophe losses, of 88% (prior guidance 89%) that assumes no fourth quarter prior-year casualty reserve development; Net catastrophe losses of 5.0 points (prior guidance 4.0 points) on the combined ratio; After-tax net investment income of $240 million (prior guidance $220 million) that includes $75 million (prior guidance of $55 million) in after-tax net investment income from our alternative investments; An overall effective tax rate of approximately 20.5% that includes an effective tax rate of 19.5% (prior guidance 19.0%) for net investment income and 21.0% for all other items.