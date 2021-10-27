ServiceNow shares dip 3% as outlook fails to excite Wall Street
Oct. 27, 2021 5:18 PM ET
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) took a hit in after-hours trading Wednesday as the digital enterprise software company gave a revenue forecast that failed to impress Wall Street.
- Following the close of trading, ServiceNow (NOW) said that for its fourth quarter, it expects to report revenue from subscriptions of quarter subscription revenue of $1.515 billion to $1.52 billion and billings of about $2.31 billion. Analysts that cover ServiceNow (NOW) were looking for the company to forecast $1.51 billion in subscription revenue, and $2.31 billion billings, but were also saying that they believed the company would surpass those estimates by a wider margin.
- As subscriptions make up the vast majority of ServiceNow's (NOW) total revenue, reaction to the company's forecast sent its shares down more than 3% in after-hours trading.
- Along with its outlook, ServiceNow reported third-quarter earnings of $1.55 a share, excluding one-time items, on $1.51 billion in revenue, compared with expectations for a profit of $1.39 a share on sales of $1.48 billion.
- Revenue from subscriptions totaled $1.43 billion and subscription billings of about $1.38 billion. Analysts had forecast the company to post $1.41 billion in subscription sales, and billings of $1.32 billion.
- Earlier this month, ServiceNow's (NOW) chief accounting officer, Fay Sien Goon, left the company to pursue other opportunities.