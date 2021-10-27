Compass Minerals appoints new CFO
- Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) has made several changes to its senior management team, appointing Lorin Crenshaw as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jamie Standen as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
- Crenshaw, previously CFO at Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC), will join Compass Minerals on Dec. 1, 2021. He will oversee all aspects of financial management, including accounting, reporting, tax, internal audit, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and investor relations. Crenshaw will also manage the company’s global sourcing and procurement functions.
- Effective upon Crenshaw joining the company, James Standen, Compass Minerals' current CFO, will transition to the role of CCO.
- Compass Minerals' current CCO Brad Griffith has left the company to pursue other opportunities.