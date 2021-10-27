VICI Properties stock slides after lowering diluted FFO full year guidance

  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) shares edge lower by 1.5% in after-hours trading following estimated adjusted funds from operations per diluted share of $1.79 -1.80 for 2021 declines from $1.82 - 1.87 in the prior view.
  • Q3 net investments in leases of $13.12M, compared with $13.03M in the same period a year ago.
  • Income from lease financing receivables and loans of $70.21M in Q3 increases from $52.83M in the same year-ago period.
  • Q3 FFO per share of $0.28 vs. $0.74 in Q3 2020, misses the consensus estimate of $0.45, and revenues are in-line with the estimate at $375.7M vs. $339.7M in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 operating expenses of $30.44M declines from $199.9M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Conference call starts on Oct. 28 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
