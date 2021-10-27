Inspired Entertainment agrees to deal with MLB Players Alumni Association for newest game
Oct. 27, 2021 5:24 PM ETInspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE)By: SA News Team
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) announces a multi-year contract with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association to utilize the name, brand, image, persona and likenesses of the MLBPAA members to be commercially used worldwide.
- Inspired intends to use its award-winning visual effects and the latest in motion capture technology to bring the MLBPAA greats to life, delivering an experience with 'Home Run Shoot Out™', a virtual home run hitting competition that customers can bet on.
- The company has already experienced success with its NFLA Legends of Football game, a similar concept involving well-known football players.
- Shares are up 2.82% AH.
- Inspired also made moves this morning, launching iLottery games in a partnership with Loto-Quebec.
This was corrected on 11/01/2021 at 8:59 AM. Inspired Entertainment signed a contract with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, not the MLB Players Association as previously stated