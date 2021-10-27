Inspired Entertainment agrees to deal with MLB Players Alumni Association for newest game

Houston Astros Field, Minute Maid Park, Baseball Ballpark

MoreISO/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) announces a multi-year contract with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association to utilize the name, brand, image, persona and likenesses of the MLBPAA members to be commercially used worldwide.
  • Inspired intends to use its award-winning visual effects and the latest in motion capture technology to bring the MLBPAA greats to life, delivering an experience with 'Home Run Shoot Out™', a virtual home run hitting competition that customers can bet on.
  • The company has already experienced success with its NFLA Legends of Football game, a similar concept involving well-known football players.
  • Shares are up 2.82% AH.
  • Inspired also made moves this morning, launching iLottery games in a partnership with Loto-Quebec.
