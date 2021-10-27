Flowserve's Q3, guidance hit by supply chain, logistics hangups
Oct. 27, 2021 5:07 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) -8.6% post-market after missing Q3 earnings and revenue estimates while also cutting guidance for the full year.
- Flowserve now sees FY 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.40-$1.45, down from its previous outlook of $1.45-$1.65 and below $1.58 analyst consensus estimate, with revenues forecast to decline by 3.5%-4.5% from a prior view of 2%-4%, which equates to $3.56B-$3.6B, also below $3.64B consensus.
- Q3 sales fell 6.3% Y/Y to $866M, or 7.3% on a constant currency basis.
- The company says Q3 results "reflected substantial global supply chain, logistics and labor availability issues which deferred ~$60M of revenue and $20M of gross profit out of the quarter."
- Q3 total bookings rose 13% to $911.6M, or 11.8% on a constant currency basis; backlog at the end of the quarter was $1.97B, up 6.2% vs. year-end 2020.
- Flowserve shares have climbed 24% over the past year but are down 18% from an early June peak.