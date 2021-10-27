Goosehead Insurance Q3 results reflect strong premium revenue, talent additions
- Goosehead's (NASDAQ:GSHD) raises its 2021 outlook for total written premiums to be $1.54B - 1.56B, representing organic growth of 43% - 45%.
- This compares with prior guidance for organic premium growth between 40% and 45%.
- Sees total revenues to be $149M - 155M, representing organic growth of 27% - 32%, compared with prior view of 25% - 33%.
- Shares of GSHD rise 1.5% in after-hours trading.
- Q3 saw strong premium and core revenue growth, "significant" talent additions, a 92 net promoter score and client retention of 89%, said Chairman and CEO Mark Jones.
- Q3 diluted EPS of $0.19 beats the consensus estimate of $0.15, up from $0.17 in Q3 2020; beats revenue estimate by $1.92M to $41.7M vs. $32.02M in Q3 2020.
- Q3 operating expenses of $38.14M rises from $25.1M in the year-ago quarter; income from operations of $3.54M in Q3 falls from $6.96M in Q3 2020.
- Corporate sales headcount of 502 climbs 35% Y/Y.
- Total written premiums of $435M increases 44% from the same period of last year.
