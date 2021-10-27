El Salvador buys the dip in Bitcoin

Oct. 27, 2021 5:53 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)SHIB-USDBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor28 Comments
  • El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is either taking advantage of bitcoin's (BTC-USD) dip below $60K, or he's channeling his inner Elon Musk, but minutes ago he took to Twitter to announce the purchase of another 420 bitcoins.
  • That would take the country's stash to 1,120 bitcoins, worth $66M at the crypto's current price of $59K.
  • Bitcoin has had a rough few days of it since hitting a new all-time high of about $67K on Wednesday, sliding as low as $58.3K at one point this afternoon. Even with that decline, it's higher by about 40% over the past month.
  • The action in the crypto market was pretty wild today, with nearly every coin selling off sharply, except for Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), which climbed as much as 75%. It's currently ahead 56%. Morning Brew takes note of one wallet address that purchased about $8K of Shiba in August that's now worth $5.7B.
  • Has it really been 3+ years since Elon Musk's "funding secured" at $420 tweet?
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.