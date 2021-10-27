El Salvador buys the dip in Bitcoin
Oct. 27, 2021
- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is either taking advantage of bitcoin's (BTC-USD) dip below $60K, or he's channeling his inner Elon Musk, but minutes ago he took to Twitter to announce the purchase of another 420 bitcoins.
- That would take the country's stash to 1,120 bitcoins, worth $66M at the crypto's current price of $59K.
- Bitcoin has had a rough few days of it since hitting a new all-time high of about $67K on Wednesday, sliding as low as $58.3K at one point this afternoon. Even with that decline, it's higher by about 40% over the past month.
- The action in the crypto market was pretty wild today, with nearly every coin selling off sharply, except for Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), which climbed as much as 75%. It's currently ahead 56%. Morning Brew takes note of one wallet address that purchased about $8K of Shiba in August that's now worth $5.7B.
