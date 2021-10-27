Silicon Motion Technology EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue
Oct. 27, 2021 6:07 PM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA6 Comments
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.70 beats by $0.11; GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $254.2M (+101.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.75M.
- Press Release
- GAAP gross margin 50%; non-GAAP gross margin 50.2%
- GAAP operating margin 27.1%; non-GAAP Operating margin 29.4%.
- Business Outlook“In spite of capped foundry wafer supply this year, we’ve optimized with better product mix, customer allocation and pricing discipline to deliver strong growth,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “We believe that our strong design win momentum with leading OEM customers positions us for continued market share gains and relative outperformance next year.”