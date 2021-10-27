Hess plunges as additional 35% capex planned for next year
Oct. 27, 2021 6:22 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Hess (NYSE:HES) sank 5% in today's trading despite posting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, as the company outlined plans for ~35% higher capital spending to $2.6B next year.
- During today's earnings conference call, executives discussed plans for an additional $250M capex in the Bakken, where Hess hopes to return production to 200K bbl/day, another $250M for Guyana offshore development, and a combined $200M increase in the Gulf of Mexico and southeast Asia.
- Separately, Bloomberg reports Hess has expanded its 2022 crude oil hedging, which would start losing money if the Brent price exceeds $95/bbl or WTI tops $90; current prices are only ~10% below those levels.
- Since the end of September, Hess doubled its hedging in Brent crude to 60K bbl/day and raises its cover in WTI to 90K bbl/day from 80K.
- Hess shares were caught up in a day of broad losses for energy producers as crude oil fell sharply.