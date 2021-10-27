Brookfield to buy Scientific Games lotto business in $6B deal
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) says Brookfield Asset Management (BAM, BBU) has agreed to acquire its SG Lottery global lotteries business for $6.05B.
- The company says the deal will consist of $5.825B in cash plus as much as $225M based on achievement of certain profitability goals in 2022-23.
- Scientific Games sought a sale to Brookfield because of the premium valuation of the offering, and the speed and certainty of proceeds the deal will deliver, according to Bloomberg, adding that a deal also will allow the company to pay down debt and invest in growth.
- Scientific Games shares hit an all-time intraday high of $90.20 today and have more than doubled YTD.