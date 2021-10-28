Ebanx is said to file confidentially for U.S. IPO

Oct. 27, 2021 10:24 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

golden phone with IPO stocks purchase app on the screen

Prykhodov/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.