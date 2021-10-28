Ebanx is said to file confidentially for U.S. IPO
Oct. 27, 2021 10:24 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Brazilian fintech company Ebanx is said to have filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering.
- The company may go public as soon as January and may be valued at about $10B, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Bloomberg reported in May that Ebanx kicked off preparations for a potential U.S. listing.
- Ebanx, which was founded in 2012, allows global companies with local or international operations to connect to hundreds of payment methods in Latin America, according to the company's website.
- Separately, Brazil's Nubank earlier filed confidentially for a U.S. IPO. The company was recently valued at about $30B in a funding round led by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
- In late August, Brazil's Nubank was said to seek a U.S. IPO valuation surpassing Brazil's largest lender.