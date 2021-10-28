Asia-Pacific stocks fall as Bank of Japan holds steady on monetary policy; oil drops

Oct. 28, 2021 12:58 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Japan -1.05%. Japan Retail sales for September -0.6% y/y vs. expected -2.3% and prior -4.1% m/m.

  • The Bank of Japan kept interest rate targets unchanged and the central bank cut its real GDP growth outlook and consumer inflation forecasts for fiscal 2021.

  • China -0.93%.

  • Hong Kong -0.09%.
  • Australia -0.38%. Q3 Australian export & import prices both much higher than expected with Import Price Index +5.4% q/q vs. expected 0.6% and prior 1.9% and Export Price Index +6.2% q/q vs. expected 3.0% and prior 13.2%
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones -0.74% to 35,491.48, S&P 500 -0.48% to 4,553.00 and Nasdaq +0.02% to 15,235.80.
  • Oil prices fell for a second straight day, with Brent hitting its lowest in two weeks after official figures showed a surprise jump in U.S. inventories of crude.

  • Brent crude dropped $1.36, or 1.6%, to $83.22 a barrel by 0130 GMT, U.S. oil fell $1.28, or 1.6%, to $81.38 a barrel.

  • Gold prices consolidated near the key level, supported by a pullback in U.S. bond yields as investors looked forward to key central bank meetings for clues on whether they would consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought.
  • Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,799.13 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT, U.S. gold futures were flat at 1,799.50.
  • Spot silver was steady at $24.04 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.2% to $1,012.13 and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,971.19.
  • U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.18%; S&P 500 +0.17%; Nasdaq +0.22%.
