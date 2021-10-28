Nokia EPS beats by €0.01, beats on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.08 beats by €0.01; GAAP EPS of €0.06.
- Revenue of €5.4B (+2.1% Y/Y) beats by €10M.
- Press Release
- Constant currency sales growth of 2% constrained by expected supply chain and Mobile Networks North America headwinds.
- Strong sales growth in Network Infrastructure (+6% y-o-y constant currency) and Cloud & Network Services (+12%)
- Reiterating our full year guidance for net sales of €21.7bn – 22.7bn and comparable operating margin of 10-12% and now expect to be towards upper-end of the margin range considering continued strong performance.
- Note: The revised post corrects Non-GAAP EPS estimate
