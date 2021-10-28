Nokia EPS beats by €0.01, beats on revenue

Oct. 28, 2021 1:15 AM ETNokia Corporation (NOK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.08 beats by €0.01; GAAP EPS of €0.06.
  • Revenue of €5.4B (+2.1% Y/Y) beats by €10M.
  • Press Release
  • Constant currency sales growth of 2% constrained by expected supply chain and Mobile Networks North America headwinds.
  • Strong sales growth in Network Infrastructure (+6% y-o-y constant currency) and Cloud & Network Services (+12%)
  • Reiterating our full year guidance for net sales of €21.7bn – 22.7bn and comparable operating margin of 10-12% and now expect to be towards upper-end of the margin range considering continued strong performance.
  • Note: The revised post corrects Non-GAAP EPS estimate
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.