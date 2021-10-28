Anheuser-Busch InBev EPS misses by $0.05, beats on revenue

Oct. 28, 2021 1:25 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.12 misses by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $14.27B (+11.3% Y/Y) beats by $630M.
  • Underlying EPS of $0.85.
  • In 3Q21, total volumes grew by 3.4%, with own beer volumes up by 2.8% and non-beer volumes up by 7.8%. In 9M21, total volumes grew by 11.9% with own beer volumes up by 12.1% and non-beer volumes up by 10.7%.
  • Normalized EBITDA increased by 3.0% in 3Q21 and by 14.5% in 9M21.
