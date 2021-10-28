Shell EPADS misses by $0.44, misses on revenue; issues Q4 guidance

Oct. 28, 2021 2:31 AM ETShell plc (RDS.A), RDS.B, RYDAF, RYDBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor53 Comments
  • Shell (NYSE:RDS.A): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.06 misses by $0.44; GAAP EPADS of -$0.12 misses by $1.62.
  • Revenue of $60.04B (+36.4% Y/Y) misses by $3.36B.
  • Press Release
  • Dividends declared to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders for the quarter amount to $0.24 per share.
  • During the quarter, $1.0 billion of share buybacks were completed out of a total target of $2 billion in the second half of 2021.
  • Q4 2021 outlook: Cash capital expenditure was $13.2 billion for the first nine months 2021 and is expected to be around $20 billion for the full year 2021.
  • Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 940 - 980 thousand boe/d and LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to benefit from lower maintenance activities and be approximately 8.0 - 8.6 million tonnes.
  • Upstream production is expected to be approximately 2,100 - 2,350 thousand boe/d.
  • Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 68% - 76%.
  • Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be approximately 4,200 - 5,200 thousand b/d.
  • Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 73% - 81%.
  • Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,500 - 3,900 thousand tonnes.
  • Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $650 - $750 million in the fourth quarter 2021 and a net expense of approximately $2,450 - $2,550 million for the full year 2021, excluding the impact of currency exchange rate effects.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.