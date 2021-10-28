Shell EPADS misses by $0.44, misses on revenue; issues Q4 guidance
Oct. 28, 2021 2:31 AM ETShell plc (RDS.A), RDS.B, RYDAF, RYDBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor53 Comments
- Shell (NYSE:RDS.A): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.06 misses by $0.44; GAAP EPADS of -$0.12 misses by $1.62.
- Revenue of $60.04B (+36.4% Y/Y) misses by $3.36B.
- Press Release
- Dividends declared to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders for the quarter amount to $0.24 per share.
- During the quarter, $1.0 billion of share buybacks were completed out of a total target of $2 billion in the second half of 2021.
- Q4 2021 outlook: Cash capital expenditure was $13.2 billion for the first nine months 2021 and is expected to be around $20 billion for the full year 2021.
- Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 940 - 980 thousand boe/d and LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to benefit from lower maintenance activities and be approximately 8.0 - 8.6 million tonnes.
- Upstream production is expected to be approximately 2,100 - 2,350 thousand boe/d.
- Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 68% - 76%.
- Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be approximately 4,200 - 5,200 thousand b/d.
- Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 73% - 81%.
- Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,500 - 3,900 thousand tonnes.
- Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $650 - $750 million in the fourth quarter 2021 and a net expense of approximately $2,450 - $2,550 million for the full year 2021, excluding the impact of currency exchange rate effects.