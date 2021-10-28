Europe stocks mixed as investors monitor earnings and ECB rate decision

Oct. 28, 2021 4:03 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • London -0.27%.
  • Germany -0.11%. Germany October unemployment change -39k vs -20k expected and prior -30k; unemployment rate 5.4% vs 5.4% expected and prior 5.5%.
  • North Rhine Westphalia October CPI +4.5% vs +4.4% y/y prior
  • France +0.27%.
  • The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 was flat +0.01% with major bourses and sectors pointing in different directions.
  • Comping up in the session: ECB announces its October monetary policy decision at 1145 GMT; Germany October preliminary CPI figures at 1200 GMT and ECB president Lagarde press conference at 1230 GMT.
  • Spain October preliminary CPI +5.5% vs +4.0% y/y prior

  • European futures were mixed. Euro Stoxx +0.23%; DAX +0.11%; FTSE -0.26%; CAC -0.46%.

  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was up ~3 basis point to 1.56%.

  • Germany’s 10-year yield was up ~3 basis point to -0.16%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was up ~3 basis point to 1.01%.
