M.D.C. Holdings EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 6:07 AM ETM.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.99 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.26B (+26.0% Y/Y) misses by $100M.
- Press Release
- Unit deliveries up 13% to 2,419; Average selling price of deliveries up 12% to $519.9K
- Dollar value of ending backlog up 38% to $4.24B from $3.08B; unit backlog increased 18% to 7,658 and average selling price of homes in backlog up 17%.
- Outlook: Projected home deliveries for the 2021 fourth quarter between 2,700 and 3,000; average selling price for 2021 fourth quarter unit deliveries between $530,000 and $540,000 and Gross margin from home sales for the 2021 fourth quarter between 23.5% and 24.0%