HUTCHMED initiates late-stage HMPL-523 autoimmune disorder study
Oct. 28, 2021 6:31 AM ETHUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)By: SA News Team
- HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) has initiated a Phase III trial in China of HMPL-523, a novel, investigational spleen tyrosine kinase ((Syk)) inhibitor, in adult patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), an autoimmune disorder that can lead to increased risk of bleeding.
- The study is a randomized, double blinded, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of HMPL-523 in treating adult patients with ITP.
- The primary endpoint is the durable response rate, while secondary and exploratory endpoints include overall response rate (ORR), incidence of treatment emergent adverse events, and patient quality of life improvement.
- Shares down marginally premarket.