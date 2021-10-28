HUTCHMED initiates late-stage HMPL-523 autoimmune disorder study

  • HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) has initiated a Phase III trial in China of HMPL-523, a novel, investigational spleen tyrosine kinase ((Syk)) inhibitor, in adult patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), an autoimmune disorder that can lead to increased risk of bleeding.
  • The study is a randomized, double blinded, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of HMPL-523 in treating adult patients with ITP.
  • The primary endpoint is the durable response rate, while secondary and exploratory endpoints include overall response rate (ORR), incidence of treatment emergent adverse events, and patient quality of life improvement.
  • Shares down marginally premarket.
