Linde EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 6:31 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Linde (NYSE:LIN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.73 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $1.88 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $7.7B (+12.2% Y/Y) beats by $170M.
- Press Release
- For full year 2021, the company has updated its adjusted earnings per share guidance to be in the range of $10.52 to $10.62, up 43% to 45% versus 2019 and 28% to 29% versus prior year.
- Consensus EPS Estimate is $10.34.
- Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion to support maintenance and growth requirements including the contractual project backlog.