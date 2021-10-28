Crescent Point Energy EPS beats by $0.04

Oct. 28, 2021 6:44 AM ETCrescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor31 Comments
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.24 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of C$0.13 misses by $0.07.
  • Generated over C$180 million of excess cash flow, or over $580 million year-to-date, further enhancing balance sheet strength.
  • Successfully commenced Kaybob Duvernay drilling program, with completions expected in fourth quarter 2021.
  • Excess cash flow generation of approximately C$925 million expected in 2022, after dividends, at US$75/bbl WTI.
  • Net debt to adjusted funds flow expected to be at 1.0 times in early 2022, based on current forward strip commodity prices.
  • Recently accelerated shareholder returns by increasing quarterly dividend to C$0.03 per share, as previously announced.
