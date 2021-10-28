Northrop Grumman EPS beats by $0.65, misses on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 6:47 AM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.63 beats by $0.65; GAAP EPS of $6.63 beats by $0.68.
- Revenue of $8.72B (-4.0% Y/Y) misses by $220M.
- Press Release
- “Our third quarter results reflect strong program performance and the continued focus on operational excellence by the Northrop Grumman team," said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president. "While we did see some labor related and supply chain challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, we delivered solid organic growth, outstanding segment operating margins and strong transaction-adjusted free cash flow in the quarter. We are raising our full year earnings guidance and continue to expect strong organic sales growth."