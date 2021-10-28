ARK Invest lightens position in Peloton Interactive

Oct. 28, 2021 6:49 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)

  • ARK Invest sold 448,621 shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) yesterday out of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF.
  • The firm still holds just over 1.7M shares of Peloton, which makes it the 14th largest holding in ARKW.
  • Shares of Peloton have traded flat over the last six weeks and are about 48% below their 52-week high.
  • Peloton Interactive (PTON) is due to reports earnings on November 4. Ahead of the report, the last three EPS revisions from analysts have been downward.
