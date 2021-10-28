nVent Electric EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue; issues Q4 and full year guidance

Oct. 28, 2021 6:50 AM ETnVent Electric plc (NVT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $643M (+26.3% Y/Y) beats by $43.84M.
  • Press Release
  • The company now estimates reported sales growth for full-year 2021 of up 19% to 20% versus prior guidance of up 15% to 18%. This new guidance range represents 14% to 15% organic sales growth versus prior guidance of 10% to 13% growth. Reported sales guidance includes approximately two to three points of benefit from acquisitions. The company now expects full-year 2021 EPS of $1.57 to $1.60 on a GAAP basis and adjusted EPS of $1.91 to $1.94 vs. consensus of $1.87, versus prior guidance of $1.51 to $1.57 on a GAAP basis and adjusted EPS of $1.84 to $1.90.
  • The company estimates reported sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be up 13% to 16%, which represents an increase of 9% to 12% on an organic basis. Reported sales guidance includes approximately four points of benefit from acquisitions. The company estimates fourth quarter 2021 EPS on a GAAP basis of $0.36 to $0.39 and adjusted EPS of $0.45 to $0.48 vs. consensus of $0.48.
