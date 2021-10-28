Solo Brands prices IPO of 12.9M shares at $17, above the estimated range

Oct. 28, 2021 6:52 AM ETSolo Brands, Inc. (DTC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Solo Brands (DTC) has priced its initial public offering of 12.9M shares of its Class A common stock at $17.00 per share, at the high end of the range of $14 to $17.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1,935,483 shares of Class A common stock.
  • The shares are expected to begin trading today on NYSE.
  • Offering is expected to close on November 1.
  • Solo Brands (DTC) is a direct-to-consumer company that sells camp stoves, cooking grills, apparel and recreational items. It owns four lifestyle brands - Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and Isle paddleboard brands.
