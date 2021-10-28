General Motors is still on track for electric transformation - Wedbush Securities
Oct. 28, 2021 General Motors Company (GM)
- General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is given credit by Wedbush Securities of having to navigate around near-term supply and chip issues even as the growth plans is focused on the electric transformation.
- The bullish thesis from analyst Dan Ives and teams is predicated on GM's ability to convert 20% of its installed base to EVs by 2025 and more than 50% by 2030 which is seen setting off a metamorphosis in the stock valuation.
- "In the near-term the lingering Bolt battery issues, chip shortage, and lack of production/supply will be headwinds for GM as well as other auto players heading into early 2022. That said, we view this transition period as noisy but see the forest though the trees on an EV transformation and re-rating for shares on the other side of this green tidal wave journey by Barra & Co. over the next 18 to 24 months."
- The firm keeps an Outperform rating in place and price target of $85.
Shares of GM are up 1.62% premarket to $55.14 after shedding 5.42% yesterday. The stock is up 30.31% YTD.